Reps move to stop oil spillage in Rivers





By Gift Chapi -Odekina

The House of Representatives on Wednesday called on the Federal Ministry of Environment, the Nigerian Oil Spill Detection Response Agency (NOSDRA) and the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) to immediately commence cleanup of the recent Oil Spillage in Ogale, Eteo, Aleto, Akpajo, Agbonchia, Okpaku and Alesa Communities in Eleme Local Government area of Rivers State.

This followed a motion moved during plenary by Hon. Felix Uche Nwaeke in Abuja.

Moving the motion, Nwaeke noted that in the past three weeks there has been a series of oil spillage in Ogale, Eteo, Aleto, Akpajo, Agbonchia, Okpaku and Alesa Communities in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State.

He also noted that the spill is from several points of a facility operated by the NNPC/SPDC/Total Energies/NAOC Joint Venture in the Eleme- Ogoni axis of Rivers State.

The lawmaker further expressed concerned that the spillage affected residential houses, farm…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper