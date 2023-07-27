BBNaija All Stars: ‘You’re crazy, manipulative’, Cee-C rejects Alex’s call for unity





By Adegboyega Adeleye

Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ housemates Alex and Cee-C have continued their fiery shouting match dominated by a war of words.

Recall that the duo engaged in a heated argument on Wednesday over the wager task presentation script Alex wrote.

Alex offered to write the script for the wager presentation task and expressed her displeasure at other housemates for not contributing enough to their wager task, leading to the fight that ensued between them, yesterday.

Cee-C, however, noted that she does not want to work with Alex because she doesn’t match her energy, noting she prefers to work with Seyi.

Alex said it is unfair to her and explained that she is on good terms with Cee-C as they are friends who call each other outside the house.

She expressed surprise at Cee-C’s sudden attitudinal change in the house and advised her to stop the female rivalry that existed between them 5 years ago.

Cee-C got angry at Alex’s remarks about a rivalry,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper