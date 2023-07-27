Ganduje: We’re not greedy, N’Central APC forfeits zoning rights to N’West





.Ex-Kano Gov gathers more support from Ward Chairmen, critical Stakeholders

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Youth leaders of the All Progressives Congress APC in the North Central have aligned themselves with the reported nomination of the immediate-past Governor of Kano state, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje for the office of the party’s National Chairman, despite the development running contrary to the zoning formula of the party.

Although the current zoning formula cedes the office to North Central, APC youth leaders from the zone said they have agreed to forfeit such right.

The development came as Ward Chairmen of the party from across the country and a group of critical stakeholders of the party declared support for Ganduje’s nomination.

At a news conference Thursday in Abuja, Convener, Coalition of North Central APC Youths and Support Groups, Comrade Okpokwu Ogenyi said the zone is a political hub owing to its political dominance ranging from the Military regime down to the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper