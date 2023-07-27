Ganduje’s chairmanship will lead APC to damnation, says ex-Vice Chair





Urges Tinubu to resist temptation to become champion of illegality, repression

.NWC yet to accept Lukman’s resignation

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

National Vice Chairman, Northwest, of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Salihu Moh. Lukman who resigned on Wednesday in protest against the recent turn of events in the party, said the imposition of the immediate-past Governor of Kano state, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje as National Chairman of the APC would lead the party to damnation.

This was as it emerged that Lukman’s resignation has not been accepted by his colleagues in the National Working Committee NWC.

“Perhaps, it is important to clarify that this is not in anyway questioning the authority of President Tinubu as the moral leader of the party. Being the moral leader of the party doesn’t give him the power of exercising statutory functions of organs of the party or unilaterally changing provisions of the party’s constitution. It will amount to setting President Tinubu…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper