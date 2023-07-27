Humanitarian crisis in Benue worse than situation in North East – UN





By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The United Nations, UN, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Mathias Shemale has expressed concern over the humanitarian crisis in Benue state saying it is worse than the situation in Bornu state.

Shemale made the observation when he led a delegation on a courtesy call on Governor Hyacinth Alia in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The Resident Coordinator assured to provide immediate humanitarian needs for the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, in the state while also looking at ways of ensuring the return of the displaced persons to their ancestral homes.

He urged the state government to outline it’s development agenda for the United Nations to intervene, assuring that since the global organisation was good at conflict resolution, it could equally trace the root causes of the herder/farmer clashes and bring about lasting solutions to the crisis.

He said, “we have had a long experience with Benue State. We need to work together. We want to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper