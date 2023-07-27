Military coup must be resisted Niger Republic – Shehu Sani





A former Kaduna lawmaker, Shehu Sani has condemned the military coup in Niger Republic, saying that military rule must be resisted in the country.

Sani stated this in a post via his verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

The political activist maintained that “military rule can not be the solution.”

Recall that soldiers had overthrown Niger’s government following an apparent coup on Wednesday when members of the Presidential Guard detained President Mohamed Bazoum.

But, the Kaduna lawmaker said he understood the disappointment and the frustration with the political class but insisted that military rule could not be the alternative.

Sani stated, “Military rule must be totally rejected and resisted in West Africa. Our democracy is not perfect and there is no perfect democracy anywhere. Military rule is not the solution.

“I’m surprised to read comments on social media, it appears that many young people are now in support of…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper