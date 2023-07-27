NCC moves against Non-Type Approved Devices





…Threatens sanction

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has cautioned the Nigerian telecom consumers about the dangers of buying Non-Type Approved telecoms devices.

This is even as the Commission warned the dealers not to patronise devices that were not type Approved by the regulator in order not to sell substandard brands to their customers.

It listed such devices as cell phones, laptops and others, and warned that sanctions will be meted on any dealer caught in selling such substandard products.

The Non-type Approved devices are those telecom devices that are of substandard quality that are not approved by the industry regulator, the NCC.

Recall that the NCC has the statutory mandate as enshrined in the Nigerian Communications Act NCA (2003) to “Protect the rights and interests of consumers.

Speaking at the event, the NCC of Director Consumer Affairs Bureau, Mr. Akassim Umar gave the warning during a sensitization workshop…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper