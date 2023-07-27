Nigeria missing as Africa agrees nuclear energy is best alternative power source





By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor (in St Petersburg, Russia)

Nigeria, the giant of Africa, was conspicuously absent on Thursday, as African leaders gathered in St Petersburg, Russia, to discuss ways nuclear power can help solve the continent’s perennial energy crisis.

However, representatives of other countries present, unanimously agreed that the continent has a better option in nuclear energy against the prevalent hydro power source, to light up Africa again.

They also agreed that the continent needs regional co-operation to pursue aggressive reformation of their different power sectors with nuclear energy.

The positions were taken at a session: “Nuclear technologies for the development of African continent” at the ongoing Russia-Africa Economic Forum in St Petersburg Russia.

Panelists to the session who reached the conclusion, included Alexey Likhachev, Director General, State Atomic Energy Corporation ROSATOM; Ibrahim Uwizeye, Minister of Hydraulics, Energy and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper