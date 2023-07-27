Sanwo-Olu restructures MDA’s for effective delivery





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the restructuring of some Ministries, Agencies and Departments, MDAs in the state civil service for performance and effective service delivery in the state.

This is coming as Sanwo-Olu is expected any moment to unveil names of commissioner, Special Adviser, SAs, nominees to the state House of Assembly for consideration and approval.

The Head of Service, HoS, Mr. Muri Okunola, announced the restructuring tn a circular dated July 25, 2023.

Muri-Okunola, in the circular, stated that the ministries affected include: Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs; Office of Special Adviser on Education and Ministry of Education.

The erstwhile Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs has been renamed as Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy affairs and office of rural development, while office of the Special Adviser on Education will now be called: Ministry of Tertiary …





Source: Vanguard Newspaper