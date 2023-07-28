Breaking: Nnamdi Kanu writes Simon Ekpa, orders him to end sit-at-home





By Dennis Agbo

Detained Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has made a hand-written order to the Finland-based leader of Auto pilot and engineer of the ravaging sit-at-home syndrome in the south East, Simon Ekpa, to immediately terminate the flagrant sit-at-home orders that have paralyzed the south east region of Nigeria.

Kanu’s special counsel, Alloy Ejimako in a press conference in Enugu, on Friday, made the hand-written order public, disclosing that Kanu issued the directive on Ekpa on Monday July 24, asking him to transit the letter to Ekpa which he did and waited for Ekpa to make the announcement which Ekpa hasn’t done, hence he has taken it to the press as instructed by Kanu in the hand-written directive.

According to Kanu’s directive, made public by Ejimakor, the IPOB leader wrote: “Simon, this is a direct order from me. I hereby instruct you to desist from calling for any Sit-at-Home henceforth.

“Equally refrain from…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper