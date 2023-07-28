Daylight robbery: Lagos hot spot, now robbers’ den





•Hoodlums destroy roads at night to create craters

•Two Vanguard editors robbed in daylight

By Emma Nnadozie (Crime Editor), Esther Onyegbula & Efe Onodjae

The deplorable state of roads at Doyin, Orile Iganmu, has become a hot spot for traffic robbery, leaving commuters distressed, due to the incessant activities of miscreants taking advantage of the situation. For over four months, the road has remained in a dilapidated condition, with little or no progress made by the state government towards its repair.

The ever-busy axis of Lagos State is now a nightmare to motorists plying the route, as they are being attacked by teenage robbers, who parade the road armed with dangerous weapons. The situation has been worsened by the absence of the police, which has made it easy for the daredevils to operate freely in the axis both day and night.

Vanguard Metro gathered that the criminals capitalise on the worsening traffic gridlock, occasioned by the very bad portions of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper