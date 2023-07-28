Gunmen kill immigration officers, abduct others in Sokoto





By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have attacked and killed 2 immigration officers and abducted others at the Mamman Suka village checkpoint of Gwadabawa local government area of Sokoto state.

According to an eyewitness, a driver who pleaded anonymity, gunmen suspected to be kidnappers stormed the Immigration checkpoint point along Sokoto/ Illela road on Friday at around 7 pm, shot 2 Immigration officers, and abducted others.

Mamman is one of the biggest weekly livestock markets in the State situated along Sokoto/Illela road which brings together the Nigerian business community and nationals from neighboring Niger Republic.

Confirming the attack, the Public Relations Officer of Nigeria Immigration Service Illela Border Command, Bello Mohammed said, “We are currently in hospital please with the wounded, I will give you a call later.”

When called again, Mohammed said, “We are sorting out things to know the degree of the attack and the number of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper