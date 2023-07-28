I am alive, Delta monarch tells rumour-mongers





By Akpokona Omafuaire

UGHELLI —THE Ovie of Agbon Kingdom in Ethiope East council of Delta State, HRM, Ogurimerime, Ukori 1, has faulted rumours of his death, describing it as figments of the imagination of some mischief makers.

The monarch, who briefed newsmen at Isiokolo (OtorhoAgbon) on the rumour of his death, said he was hearing of the rumour for the first time.

Ukori 1 said he was much alive and healthy to the glory of God.

According to him, “I am hearing the rumour for the first time. I am not even sick. However, it may interest you that for the past three years, I have not been to any hospital. So, I am embarrassed by such rumour because it is a funny rumour.

“However, sometimes when someone is sweating and the armpits are bringing out some odour, you may not be aware of the odour. So, such rumours of death are the devil’s wish that is very far from reality.”

Ogurimerime called on Agbon sons and daughters and non indegenes alike to take advantage





Source: Vanguard Newspaper