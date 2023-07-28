Kaduna: Uba Sani sacrifices 50% salary to new Trust Fund for the poor





By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state has warned the 14 newly sworn-in Commissioners in the state against flamboyant lifestyles and launched a government-owned Trust Fund for the support of vulnerable, underserved populace.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of Commissioners in the state,the Governor said his administration has finally taken shape to bring succour to the citizens of Kaduna State, especially the poor, underserved and the vulnerable.

Uba Sani said the state is in a period of emergency that calls for BELT TIGHTENING. “We must take firm measures in Kaduna State to cut down on the cost of governance. We must, as political leaders, show our people the way. We must avoid ostentatious lifestyles. We must not be telling our people to make sacrifices while we are busy living in opulence,” he said.

He said the Commissioners were carefully selected to drive his administration’s SUSTAIN Agenda,adding that Commissioners must also use the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper