Ministerial list: El-Rufai, Wike, Alake, others to appear for Senate screening Monday





The ministerial nominees submitted by President Bola Tinubu on Thursday are expected to undergo screening by the Senate on Monday.

The Senate spokesperson, Yemi Adaramodu (Ekiti South), said the Upper Chamber had suspended all its activities to commence the screening immediately.

Adaramodu stated this, shortly after the names of 28 nominees sent to the federal lawmakers were read by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio on the floor of the Senate.

Adaramodu said, “Screening will commence on Monday. We have suspended all the rules to accommodate the screening of the nominees.

“We were supposed to proceed on our vacation today (Thursday) but it has been suspended for this screening. We are starting the screening on Monday. We are not going to allocate time to nominees to talk.

“We will start by 11am on Monday and other days at 10am. We are ready to sit all day to screen them, with no limitation of hours. We won’t even time them. We…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper