NBA boss charges Bench to restore dignity, transparency to Temple of Justice





By Gabriel Ewepu

AS the judiciary remains last hope of the oppressed citizen, the President of Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), Thursday, charged the Bench and Bar to restore dignity, courage and transparency in the Nigerian Temple of Justice.

Maikyau gave the charge while speaking at the The Sam Momah Annual Lecture Series with the theme ‘The Temple of Justice Scarred or Scared’ in Abuja.

Speaking further as the Chairman of the 3rd Sam Momah Annual Lecture Series, he pointed out that it was the responsibility of both the judges and lawyers to ensure the judiciary lives up to expectation.

He also said politicians should respect court judgments and not to use impunity to destroy what judges are doing to keep Nigeria as one.

However, he pointed out that conflicting judgments are traceable to both judges and lawyers, and added that some lawyers are not reading court orders and are found on the media making derogatory comments and analysis that are…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper