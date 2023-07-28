Ogun APC to PDP: Stop circulating fake videos, materials





By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the state’s chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its minders to stop circulating “fake videos and materials in a desperate bid to mislead their fast disappointed and depleting camp”.

A statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, quoted the APC Publicity Secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye, as saying that, “It has been brought to the attention of our party that the defeated and disheveled Ogun State PDP and its minders have been circulating some fake videos and materials that they claimed to have been submitted to the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abeokuta.

“The fake videos and materials are being circulated in a desperate bid to mislead their fast depleting and disappointed camp. Without any equivocation, we wish to say that the comical action of the Ogun State PDP is akin to cowards who die many times before their death”.

