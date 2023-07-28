Ogun Assembly receives list of Commissioner-nominees





By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, has confirmed that the State Assembly has received a correspondence from the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun requesting for the confirmation of Commissioner Nominees.

The Commissioner-nominees would be appointed by the governor to superintend the various Ministries during his second term in office.

A release by the Clerk/ Head of Legislative Service, Mr. Deji Adeyemo, the Speaker received the Governor’s letter dated 27th of July, 2023, requesting the confirmation of the nominees by the State lawmakers.

The governor’s correspondence reads, ” I write once again to congratulate Mr. Speaker for your re- election into office as Rt. Honourable Speaker of the 10th Assembly and subsequent inauguration of all members of the Honourable House”.

“I appreciate the Honourable House for the support and cooperation enjoyed during the first term of our administration”.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper