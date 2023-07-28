Ogun Cargo Airport to commence scheduled, non-scheduled flights in six weeks – Abiodun





By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has disclosed that preparations are in top gear for the commencement of scheduled and non-scheduled flights at the Ogun State Cargo Airport located at Ilisan-Iperu road in the next six weeks.

Speaking with newsmen after inspecting the airport project, the governor noted that work was being intensified to have a couple of flights take off from the airport to Abuja and other parts of the country and bring passengers to the state.

He said, “Very soon, we begin to operate scheduled and non-scheduled flights here. What we are waiting for is for the terminal building to be up, but in the meantime, we are going to convert the warehouse to a temporary terminal building because that is part of the requirements of the regulatory authorities.

“I am pleased that things are going on as planned. The airport is sitting on a Special Agro-Processing Zone and it is being developed by Arise, one of our partners. They…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper