Ogun tribunal: Adebutu closes case with 94 witnesses, over 200,000 exhibits





By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, on Friday closed his case at the Election Petition Tribunal Tribunal, after calling 94 witnesses.

The petitioner, who is challenging the alleged refusal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to comply with the Electoral Act, also tendered over 200,000 documents before the tribunal to prove his case.

Adebutu, in his petition, alleged that elections were disrupted by hoodlums, suspected to be political thugs in over 99 polling units, disenfranchising over 40,000 voters from participating in the March 18 governorship polls.

Adebutu called voters and party agents from Sagamu, Ikenne, Odogbolu, Remo North, Ogun Waterside, Ijebu-Ode, Abeokuta South, Abeokuta North, Ado-Odo/Ota and other local governments as witnesses to prove that there were disruptions in different polling units across the State.

The petitioner also summoned, with a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper