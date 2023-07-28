Three in police net over attack on Abia commissioner, death of 2 policemen





By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Three suspects have been arrested by the police in Abia state over attack on the state commissioner for Trade , Commerce and Industry, Dr Chimezie Ukaegbu and the death of two policemen at Samek junction, near the Ariaria international market, along Faulks road, Aba.

Gunmen had on Tuesday, attacked the commissioner’s convoy and shot dead the two policemen who were providing security to the commissioner in the area.

Following the killing of the policemen, soldiers and policemen went on rampage in the area destroying shops and other properties and arresting residents. The Ariaria axis had been deserted with the market shut. Calm is gradually returning to the area since Governor Alex Otti visited the area, yesterday

Police Public Relations Officer, Abia state Command, Maureen Chinaka, who confirmed the arrest, disclosed that the suspects were nabbed at a hotel at Ohanze in Obingwa council area of the state.

Items recovered from the suspects…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper