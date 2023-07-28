Transfer: Osimhen convinced me to sign for Milan – Chukwueze





AC Milan winger Samuel Chukwueze has revealed that his Super Eagles teammate, Victor Osimhen convinced him to sign for the club.

Chukwueze and Osimhen were part of the Nigerian team that won the 2015 edition of the U-17 World Cup in Chile.

Although Osimhen plays for Milan’s rivals, Napoli, who are also the defending champions, he disclosed that Osimhen told him positive stories about the club.

Speaking with Milan TV, the 24-year-old noted that he had a conversation with the Napoli forward before his move.

“We [I and Osimhen] joked about it [my transfer to AC Milan] the last time we chatted. He [Osimhen] said, ‘Samuel, AC Milan is a very nice club. It’s the best club. Don’t hesitate to sign with them. They’re fantastic. They have good people, and their fans are amazing.

“I said, Tell me how do you feel when you are playing against them? and he said, ‘Their fans are amazing. They’re crazy about football. I said, Okay, I hope you know I’m going to win you?…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper