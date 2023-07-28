Unpaid N250bn claims: Fuel scarcity imminent — Petrol Marketers Forum cries out





By Bashir Bello, KANO

The Northern Independent Petroleum Marketers Forum on Thursday cried out over an unpaid whopping sum of N250 billion bridging claims saying as a result of the circumstances, quite a number of its members were running out of business that which could consequently lead to fuel scarcity in some parts of the country.

The Chairman of the forum, Musa Yahya Maikifi who made this known during a review meeting in Kano, said the situation has rendered its members handicapped as they could not afford to transport and supply the petroleum product for sale at various outlets.

He said the over N250 billion outstanding bridging claims that had not been paid by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA for the period of one year.

According to him, “the money would be used by the members of the forum to sustain the business, noting that, “failure to access the fund would have adverse effects on the entire northern states,”…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper