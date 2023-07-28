UNWTO appoints Lai Mohammed as SA to Secretary General





By Emmanuel Elebeke

The immediate past Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism of Nigeria, Lai Mohammed has been appointed as Special Advisor to the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Secretary General, Zurab Pololikashvili.

The announcement of the appointment was made during the opening session of the 66th UNWTO Commission for Africa (CAF) currently underway in Mauritius.

The Organization said Mohammed is expected to bring his wealth of knowledge and experience to his new task having consistently played instrumental roles in the affairs of the world tourism body for the past seven years.

He led the organisation of the 61st UNWTO CAF Meetings in Nigeria in 2018 and the maiden UNWTO Global Conference on Linking Tourism, Culture and Creative Industries in Lagos last year.

He is also expected to help Pololikashvili pursue his objective of making Africa a key region for the global tourism economy through his Agenda for Africa programme.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper