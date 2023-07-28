US police officer answering phone while driving hits, kills popular pastor





A police officer, Zachary Lockwood who was driving and responding to a call struck and killed a popular pastor in Connecticut, in the United States.

According to CBS, the 24-year-old police officer from Stamford was driving a police sport utility vehicle (SUV) when he hit 69-year-old Tommie Jackson.

The accident happened shortly after 4 pm on Wednesday, according to a Connecticut State Police accident report.

Jackson, a pastor at Rehoboth Fellowship Church and Faith Tabernacle Church and an assistant director of the city’s Urban Redevelopment Commission, was trying to cross the road after picking up mail from a mailbox when he was struck, the report said.

Lockwood “made an evasive steering manoeuvre” and hit him, according to the state police, who took over the investigation at the request of the Stamford State’s Attorney’s Office.

Stamford Police Chief Timothy Shaw said Jackson was taken to Stamford Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Dorye Jackson, the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper