Why vulcanisers hate scavengers





By Theodore Opara

…They take our daily bread — vulcanisers

DO you know that scavengers are worst enemies of vulcanisers. In case you don’t, our investigations over a period of time have unravelled the reason behind the animosity.

Vulcanisers don’t like scavengers because of the feeling that scavengers take away their food. How do you trust a man that deprives you of your livelihood was a question a vulcaniser asked while trying to find an answer behind their rivalries.

But how do scavengers do this? Vulcanisers are of the view that because scavengers walk about the streets with magnets tied to their ropes to pick nails and sharp objects on the road, there are fewer tyre punctures.

As a result, vehicle owners visit vulcanisers less frequently for their tyre repairs. If you have taken time to study the two groups, you would understand how deep the enmity has been. It’s like a kind of cold war that none of them wanted to discuss.

A visit to some…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper