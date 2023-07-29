2023 WWC: No injury fears in Super Falcons camp – Media officer





Super Falcons media officer, Oluchi Tobechukwu has dispelled fears some of the team’s key stars might miss Monday’s last group game against Republic of Ireland as a result of injury.

Dependable midfielder, Halimat Ayinde limped off the pitch with what looked like an ankle problem in the second half of Thursday’s clash against Australia.

Right-back Michelle Alozie also picked up a knock in the game, while Osinachi Ohale also sustained an injury.

Tobechukwu, however, stated that the players are in good shape and will be fit for the match against the Republic of Ireland.

“They are good, a lot of knocks during the match even prior to that we’ve had Desire Oparanozie on the bench recovering from knocks almost fully fit,” she said.

“I saw Ohale last night before going to bed she was walking fine so they should be good before our next game.”

The Super Falcons will take on Ireland at the Lang Park, Brisbane on Monday.

They need just a point from the game to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper