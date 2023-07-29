Bandits kill Muslim leader, farmers, kidnap scores in Kaduna communities





By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The people of Birnin-Gwari in Kaduna State have said that bandits have killed farmers in the emirate including an Islamic leader, and kidnapped scores as insecurity continued to escalate growing concerns over looming famine.

According to the Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressives Union (BEPU), ” we sorrowfully mourn the death of the Vice-Chairman of Jama’atul Izalatul Bid’ah Wa Iqamatus-Sunnah (JIBWIS), Birnin-Gwari Branch, Malam Yakubu Muhammad Bugai and three other farmers who were killed by the murderous armed bandits who have been unleashing terror in the area.”

Ishaq Usman Kasai,the

Chairman, Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressives’ Union (BEPU) in a statement, explained that ” the JIBWIS Leader, was shot on Wednesday 26/7/2023 at his farm located around Rema area and was later evaluated and taken to Jibril Mai-Gwari General Hospital sustaining gunshots on his abdomen and arm. Regrettably, he passed on by 7:30am the following day (27/7/2023).”

“Until his…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper