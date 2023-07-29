Call for Bichi’s sack, a sinister plot to blackmail FG, says CSO





By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Rising-Up for a United Nigeria (RUN) has claimed that the call by Arewa Civil Society Organisations (ACSO) to sack the Director General of the Department of State Security (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi, is a calculated attempt to divert public attention from the ongoing prosecution of high-profile individuals facing criminal charges.

RUN, in a statement jointly signed by its National Convener, Amb. Solomon Adodo, and Co-Convener, Mallam Suleiman Musa, expressed concern over the attempts by some individuals to undermine national security efforts to evade punishment for their crimes.

They urged security agencies to remain vigilant and unwavering in their constitutional duties, emphasizing that the nation’s unity, peace, and stability surpass any individual or group’s interests.

“It is saddening that some Nigerians have sold their consciences to corrupt elements that impoverished them while in office.

“Those making such baseless calls for the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper