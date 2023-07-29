Certificate Saga: NYSC loses bid to stop hearing of Gov Mbah’s N20bn suit





By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA— The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Friday, struck out a preliminary objection the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, filed to stop further hearing on a N20 billion suit that Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu state instituted against it.

The court, in a ruling that was delivered by Justice Inyang Ekwo, held that contrary to NYSC’s argument, it has the requisite jurisdiction to hear and determine the case.

It held that the NYSC misconstrued the provisions of the law, when it contended that Governor Mbah failed to fulfil certain condition precedents, before he took the matter to court.

Governor Mbah had in the suit he lodged before the court, accused the NYSC of deliberately tarnishing his image through a false claim that he did not complete his mandatory national youth service scheme.

On the strength of an affidavit he filed before the court, Justice Ekwo, on May 15, issued an order of interim injunction that restrained the NYSC…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper