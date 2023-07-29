Colombian president’s son arrested on money laundering charges





Colombian President Gustavo Petro’s son Nicolas was arrested Saturday on charges of money laundering and illicit enrichment in a scandal linked to Petro’s election campaign, officials said.

Colombia’s first leftist president wrote on Twitter, which is being rebranded as X, that police arrested his son and the son’s ex-wife Daysuris Vasquez.

Security agents arrested Nicolas Petro, 37, and Vasquez in the coastal city of Barranquilla and brought them to the capital Bogota, where prosecutors said they were secured under heavy guard at a bunker awaiting a court hearing.

In March, in an interview with the magazine Semana, Vasquez alleged that Nicolas Petro received large amounts of money from drug traffickers and smugglers in 2022 for his father’s ultimately successful presidential campaign.

But instead, the younger Petro used it to live in luxury in Barranquilla, Vasquez alleged.

Petro wrote: “I wish my son luck and strength. May these events build his character and may…





