Committees: Lawmakers dismiss rumoured rancour





Following composition of the 10th House of Representatives standing committees by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas on July 27, a group of lawmakers have dismissed rumoured rancour among members.

The group numbering six lawmakers including the Deputy Chief of Staff to the speaker, Mr Chamberlain Dunkwu, dispelled the rumour at a joint press conference in Abuja.

Rep. Ikenga Ugochinyere, the Spokesperson for the group, said the composition was fair, adding that the speaker put the interest of members above personal or pecuniary interest.

He said that the speaker exhibited justice and fairness, adding that all interest groups in the House were satisfied because they saw the composition as being done without any external influence.

According to him, Abbas has started living up to our expectations, so majority of members of the 10th Assembly are commending his leadership style.

He said that the speaker and the Deputy Speaker, Rep. Benjamin Kalu, considered the interest of members in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper