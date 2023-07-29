How accomplices duped okadaman who robbed businesswoman he’s been transporting for years





By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A motorcyclist, Niyiseun Oluwadare, has narrated how he was duped by some armed robbers he arranged with to rob his passenger in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Niyiseun, said that N1.2 million was snatched from the businesswoman, but his other accomplices gave him only N20,000.

According to him, “l reported my accomplices to the Police when they failed to pay the balance N380,000 into my account.”

The suspect, who was paraded by the state police command in Akure, explained that he had been taking the woman to Idanre market for the past one and a half years.

The 35-year-old father of three and his accomplices reportedly stole the money from the passenger along ldanre Road, in Akure metropolis.

He told Vanguard: ”I have been taking the woman to the market every five days and I knew she has huge amount of money.

“Sometimes, when she does not have time to go, she would call on me and give me money to get the items for her. She…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper