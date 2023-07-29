How my mother was killed in cold blood in Imo —US-based Nigerian cries out





Says, unknown gunmen visited her twice, wants police to fish out killers

By Evelyn Usman

Exactly one year today, the peace and tranquillity in Uzinaumu, a village in the Mgbidi community in Oru West Local Government Area of Imo State, was truncated by sporadic gunshots that sent villagers scurrying back into their respective rooms for safety.

When the dust settled, a 62 –year- old widow, Mrs Justina Onunaku, was found in the pool of her blood, in her bedroom, with four bullet holes on parts of her body.

Her assailants were discovered to have scaled the fence of her building to attack her and left the same way.

Her United States-based son, Oscar Onunaku, who described her death as a heavy blow, accused some persons in the village for his mother’s demise. He revealed that before his mother breathed her last, she mentioned the names of her assailants.

Police alerted

In a letter to Police authorities on the need to fish out perpetrators of the dastardly act,





