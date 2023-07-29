I felt a pain in my rib. Then I was given one year to live





When doctors say you have a cancerous tumour the size of a melon in your chest, your first instinct is to think: “How is it even possible to survive something like that?”’ recalls Conor McNish-Lane, a 32-year-old journalist who was given this shocking news seven years ago.

‘At the time, because it was localised (meaning it hadn’t spread), doctors were cautiously optimistic about the initial outcome. But unfortunately, as cancers can do, they sometimes come back many years later and spread.’

Conor first felt pain in his rib in 2016, but didn’t think it was anything to worry about. Then, during a football match with colleagues, he received a blow to his side – resulting in a trip to hospital and an X-Ray.

Results showed Conor, who was 25 at the time, had a cancerous tumour the size of a melon in his chest and he was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma – a type of cancer that occurs in bones or soft tissue. This rare type of cancer is typically found in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper