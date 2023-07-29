Kebbi Govt to offer scholarship to kidnapped Yauri girl students 





The Kebbi State Government has promised to offer scholarship to rescued girls of Federal Government College (FGC), Birnin Yauri.

Gov. Nasir Idris of Kebbi state disclosed this while receiving a Turkish organisation, Nigeria/TUILP International College, who paid him a courtesy visit in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that on June 17, 2021, bandits stormed FGC Birnin Yauri and abducted both male and female students of the college alongside two of their teachers.

NAN also recalls that the female captives spent more than a year in captivity before they finally gained their freedom after concerted efforts by government and their parents.

The governor said the girls would be offered scholarship to enable them continue with their studies and actualise their dreams in various fields of endeavours.

He pledged to partner with the Turkish organisation to develop education, health and youth empowerment, adding that he had been monitoring the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper