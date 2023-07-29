Kidnapped popular Anambra native doctor regains freedom





The Nigeria Police Command in Anambra has confirmed the release of a popular native doctor, Chukwudozie Nwangwu, popularly known as “Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki”, by his abductors.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed Nwangwu’s release on Saturday.

Ikenga noted that the popular native doctor was released by his abductors in the early hours of Saturday.

The native doctor was kidnapped about 11:30p.m. on Sunday, July 23, at Oba in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra.

According to Ikenga, the abductors contacted his friends and relatives, demanding N300 million ransom.

“I also have information that they have not paid. I also have information that he has been released by his abductors and we are making efforts to get information behind what happened,” he said. (NAN)

Source: Vanguard Newspaper