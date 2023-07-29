Mother, 42, kills her twin over ‘bad behaviour’





AN EVIL mother who smothered her three children told cops she killed one of her twins first because she was

“badly behaved”, a court has heard.

Lauren Anne Dickason, 42, was charged with murdering her daughters Liane, aged six, and twins Maya and Karla, aged two.

Dickason, who is on trial in the High Court in Christchurch, New Zealand, has admitted to killing her children but denies it was murder.

Her defence claims she is not guilty by reason of insanity.

“I did the twins first… The first one was being really, really, really horrible to me lately,” the mum explained, referring to Karla.

“She has been biting me and hitting me and scratching me and throwing tantrums 24 hours a day – and I just don’t know how to manage that. That is why I did her first.”

The sisters were found dead at their home in Timaru on New Zealand’s South Island on September 16, 2021, by their father Graham Dickason.

The surgeon had moved with his wife and daughters from…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper