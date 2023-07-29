Naija Super 8 was a creation of Nigerian football fans – Jenkins Alumona





.Promises to introduce VAR in 2024 edition

.Says if you focus on money, you will fail

Jenkins Alumona is the CEO of Flykite Productions, organisers of the Naija Super 8 tournament, a pre-season football competition that debuted at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan between July 7 and 16.

In this interview with JOHN EGBOKHAN, Alumona opens up on what it took to stage the tournament, which was aimed at bringing back Nigerian fans to the stadiums to watch games of the domestic league. Read on.

Naija Super 8 has come and gone but the memories are still fresh. How did you manage to pull it off. Did you draw from your experience of organizing the Gotv Boxing Night?

The proper way to approach it is that it is not me. I led a team. Its about having the right resources and partnering with the right people and companies. The team I worked with had a mindset to achieve set targets and followed that plan because if you do not have a plan, it is impossible to achieve anything…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper