NDDC: FG kept N-Delta undeveloped with wrong appointments — Monarchs, citizens





•Ask govs to prevail on Tinubu to respect Commission’s enabling Act

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South, Egufe Yafugborhi (Port- Harcourt), Akpokona Omafuaire (Ughelli) Ike Uchechukwu (Calabar), Davies Iheamnachor (Port Harcourt), and Ochuko Akuopha (Asaba).

The people of the South-South have lamented that the Federal Government’s noncompliance with the Act that established the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, and the appointment of ill-equipped persons into the governing board of the interventionist agency, have spawned darkness in the oil-rich region. They, therefore, called on the governors of the oil states to immediately meet with President Bola Tinubu, and prevail on him to abandon political patronage in NDDC appointments to break the plague of underdevelopment inflicted on the Niger Delta.

Monarchs, leaders, and stakeholders, who spoke to Saturday Vanguard, said the federal government could not continue to toe the same line and hope for a…





