NIS to tighten security at blue borders – Ag Comptroller General





The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has concluded plans to tighten the security of all marine borders across the country.

The Acting Comptroller General of the Service, Mrs Caroline Adepoju, made this known to newsmen in Uyo on Saturday after her two-day familiarisation visit to the NIS, Akwa Ibom Command.

Adepoju said that the Akwa Ibom command had the longest coastal borders that must not be left porous to avoid nefarious activities within the maritime environment.

She said that since the Federal Government had tightened air and land borders across the country, marine borders would not be left porous.

Adepoju said that the government was determined to provide the necessary logistics to secure the blue borders.

“Like I said, the Akwa Ibom State Command houses one of our longest coastal borders and we are working hard as we have done in the air and land borders, we want to tighten the security around coastal borders.

“We don’t want the marine area, the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper