NUC approves Pharmacy, Nursing, Laboratory Science courses at Benue Varsity

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The National Universities Commission, NUC, has granted approval to the Federal University of Health Sciences Otukpo, FUHSO, to commence Bachelor of Nursing Science, B.N.Sc., Bachelor of Pharmacy, B.Pharm., and Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Science, BMLS, courses at the institution.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Innocent Ujah who made this known, weekend, during the 3rd Matriculation ceremony of the school held at the Otukpo GRA Campus of the institution, in Otukpo town explained that the courses would commence next year.

While commending the NUC for giving the nod to the university to commence the courses, Prof. Ujah stated that “the approval for B.Sc. BioInformatics is also in the process of completion.”

He noted that the young institution was witnessing steady growth and development stressing that it was a function of several factors including the dedication and…





