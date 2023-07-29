Obaseki felicitates Archbishop Margaret Benson-Idahosa at 80 





Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo, on Saturday, congratulated Archbishop Margaret Benson-Idahosa of the Church of God Mission International, as she celebrates her 80th birthday.

In a statement in Benin, the governor

praised Benson-Idahosa for his contributions to the development of Edo and the entire Nigeria.

Obaseki said: “I heartily congratulate you, Archbishop (Dr) Mrs Margaret Benson-Idahosa, as you join the esteemed league of octogenarians.

“A true paragon of virtue and a great preacher of the gospel, you have continued to live a very illustrious life, giving yourself fully to the service of God and humanity.”

The government described Benson-Idahosa as peaceful, eloquent and endearing.

“Her service in the vineyard of God has provided the opportunity for many Christian faithful to sustain personal connection and relationship with God.

“On behalf of the government and people of Edo State, I wish you many more years in good health, and wisdom for the service…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper