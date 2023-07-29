Subsidy removal: Borno, Adamawa, Yobe, subsidise transportation for workers, students





The governments of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe have started taking steps to contain the hike in transportation caused by the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the state governments, which operate own transport companies, have continued to ensure that their fares remain lower than what obtains in motor parks.

In Borno, Gov. Babagana Zulum approved the release of 50 buses to address the situation.

According to Mallam Isa Gusau, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Strategy, the buses will be added to the fleet of the state-owned transport outfit, Borno Express Corporation.

Gusau said that 30 vans were also provided to provide farmers, particularly those residing inside Maiduguri, free rides to the outskirts of the state capital where their farmlands are located.

A University of Maiduguri student, Mustapha Abdullahi, and a government worker, Ali Modu who patronised government buses picking passengers at…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper