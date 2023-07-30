2023WWC: [Match Preview] Super Falcons seek unbeaten run in battle with Ireland 





Nigeria’s Super Falcons battle already-ousted Ireland on Monday morning in Brisbane at the ongoing what Women’s World Cup hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Falcons need a point to advance to the next stage of the competition, in their third match of the Group B, and win guarantees them a top of the table.

If Nigeria get a win or draw, that will be the first time the country makes an unbeaten run in all editions of the competition.

Ireland, on the other hand, just need to play for pride as they have not secured a win or draw in the competition, as the debutantes lost 0-1 and 1-2 to Australia and Canada in the first and second games respectively.

Nigeria’s best outing came in 1999 when they reached the quarter-final.

When Nigeria take on already-ousted Ireland in Brisbane Park on Monday, they will be doing so with an eye for history.

