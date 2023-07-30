7 years After, Niger Delta leaders to revisit ‘16-Point Demand’- PANDEF

By Henry  Umoru  

SEVEN years after the Leaders of the Niger Delta region presented a 16-point demands to former  President Muhammadu Buhari, the Pan-Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, led by the South-South leader, Chief Edwin Clark has resolved to revisit its “16-Point Demand”, for representation to the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Administration. 

Rising from an expanded National  Executive  Committee  Meeting  of PANDEF in Uyo, Akwa Ibom  State,  PANDEF noted that it has become imperative  to represent the demands to President  Tinubu  for action since his Predecessor  threw the demands into the dustbin without yielding any result.

In a Communique signed yesterday  after the meeting,  PANDEF National  Chairman, Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien, called  on the Federal Government to revisit the issue of supporting the development of Modular Refineries in the Niger Delta Region, to stamp out what it described  as unwholesome, unauthorized refining of crude, as a way of providing…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

