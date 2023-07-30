7 years After, Niger Delta leaders to revisit ‘16-Point Demand’- PANDEF





By Henry Umoru

SEVEN years after the Leaders of the Niger Delta region presented a 16-point demands to former President Muhammadu Buhari, the Pan-Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, led by the South-South leader, Chief Edwin Clark has resolved to revisit its “16-Point Demand”, for representation to the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Administration.

Rising from an expanded National Executive Committee Meeting of PANDEF in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, PANDEF noted that it has become imperative to represent the demands to President Tinubu for action since his Predecessor threw the demands into the dustbin without yielding any result.

In a Communique signed yesterday after the meeting, PANDEF National Chairman, Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien, called on the Federal Government to revisit the issue of supporting the development of Modular Refineries in the Niger Delta Region, to stamp out what it described as unwholesome, unauthorized refining of crude, as a way of providing…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper