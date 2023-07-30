Civil Service digital revolution is best way forward — Yemi-Esan





By Ezra Ukanwa

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, has expressed confidence in the Civil Service as it adopts paperless operations, saying it’s a pointer to the evolving digital revolution taking shape for greater efficiency.

Yemi-Esan, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Dr. Nasir Sani Gwarzo, said this during a Special Juma’ah Prayer held at the National Mosque, Abuja, as part of activities marking the 2023 Civil Service Week.

According to her, for the first time in the history of Nigeria, the OHCSF no longer works with paper, resulting in remarkable time and cost savings.

She said that apart from digitalization, the groundwork for the implementation of the Performance Management System, PMS, is going on, signaling the phasing out of the old APER system of assessment.

She stated that the just launched revised Public Service Rules, PSRs,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper