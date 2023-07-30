Oyo LP guber candidate, Akinwale dumps party for APC





…hinges descision on advancing progressive vision for Oyo

By Adeola Badru

The Labour Party, LP candidate in the March 2023 governorship election in Oyo State, Tawfiq Akinwale, has pitched his tent with the All Progressives Congress, APC in the state.

According to him in a statement made available to Vanguard on Sunday night, his decision to join APC, came after a thorough evaluation of the current political landscape, where it became evident that LP’s leadership lacked the necessary vision, direction, and cohesion to bring about the much-needed transformation in the state and by extension Nigeria.

The statement read: “In the face of uncoordinated efforts and a lack of focus within the Labour Party, Tawfiq Tayo believes that aligning with the All Progressives Congress will provide the ideal platform to effectively address the challenges facing Oyo State as an opposition and to champion a progressive agenda for the betterment of its citizens.”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper