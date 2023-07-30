Police kill kidnapper, rescue victim





By Ochuko Akuopha

OPERATIVES of the Delta State Police Command, have shot dead, a suspected kidnapper at Ebrumede, rescuing a blindfolded victim.

Police Public Relations Officer of the State command, Mr. Bright Edafe, confirmed this, saying that victim was kidnapped along Jakpa Road after his abductors had hit his vehicle with a tricycle.

He said the victim had already transferred the sum of N700,000 into his abductor’s account before he was released.

The statement said: “On 29th July 2023, at about 2300hours, Police patrol team attached to Ebrumede Police station while on stop and search duty flagged down a Lexuz Saloon Car (reg. number withheld) but the occupants on noticing the police, jumped down from the vehicle with a double barrel gun and took to their heels.

“Some of the police operatives gave them a hot chase during which one of them bearing the firearm was nuetralized while others escaped.

“On a closer look at the abandoned vehicle, a kidnapped victim…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper