Reconciliation, discipline top agenda as PDP NWC meets stakeholders in Abuja





By John Alechenu

Barring any last minute change, the National Working Committee, NWC of the Peoples Democratic Party will on Monday meet stakeholders of the party to accelerate reconciliation efforts and address some of its pressing challenges.

Vanguard learnt late on Sunday, that reconciliation and party discipline will feature prominently at the gathering.

A party leader familiar with preparations for the meeting who declined to speak on the record because he was not authorized to speak to the media explained that rhe meeting “is a follow up to one held earlier this month.”

The source said , “Remember we held a similar meeting a couple of weeks ago.

“This meeting is to allow us receive a feedback from some leaders tasked with specific assignments in the light of new developments.

Asked to elaborate, the source said, “Of course, we had opened discussions with the Governor Wike-led G-5 that was before Wike’s ministerial nomination. While we desire to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper