Reconciliation, discipline top agenda as PDP NWC meets stakeholders in Abuja

By John Alechenu
Vanguard learnt late on Sunday, that reconciliation and party discipline will feature prominently at the gathering.
A party leader familiar with preparations for the meeting who declined to speak on the record because he was not authorized to speak to the media explained that rhe meeting “is a follow up to one held earlier this month.”
The source said , “Remember we held a similar meeting a couple of weeks ago.
“This meeting is to allow us receive a feedback from some leaders tasked with specific assignments in the light of new developments.
Asked to elaborate, the source said, “Of course, we had opened discussions with the Governor Wike-led G-5 that was before Wike’s ministerial nomination. While we desire to…
Source: Vanguard Newspaper